East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,958. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.06.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
