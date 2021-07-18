East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,958. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.