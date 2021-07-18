Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Decreases By 37.0%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. 74,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,219. Docebo has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.20.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. Research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at $396,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Docebo by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Docebo by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

