Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Short Interest Update

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENOB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 169,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,744. Enochian Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

