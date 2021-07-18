Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) Director Sells 600,000 Shares

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRCH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,749,044 shares.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on June 23, 2021 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.