Electron Capital Partners LLC Sells 96,996 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96,996 shares during the quarter. 21Vianet Group comprises 2.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $30,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNET. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

