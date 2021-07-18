Cushing Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cushing Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,215 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 3.5% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of TC Energy worth $31,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after buying an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in TC Energy by 238.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,390. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

