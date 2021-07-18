Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8,145.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,281 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.28. 5,134,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,155,678. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

