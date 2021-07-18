Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,494.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.99. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.88 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

