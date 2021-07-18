Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 368.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,115 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. 4,849,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,712. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

