Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $160.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,850. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

