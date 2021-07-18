Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.49 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $244.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

