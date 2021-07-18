NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Tops $0.34

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $448,113.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00103070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00148139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,349.68 or 0.99438225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

