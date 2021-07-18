Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,188. Cerner has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

