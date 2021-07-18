$41.64 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $41.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.16 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $212.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,075 shares during the period. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,600,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 342,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

