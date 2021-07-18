CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $204,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $232.46. 2,229,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

