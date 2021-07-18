CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 1,090 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,909. The firm has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Hewitt Pate bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

