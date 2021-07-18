Covalis Capital LLP Invests $1 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENNVU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $4,906,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $3,024,000.

Shares of ENNVU stock remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,790. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

