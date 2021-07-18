Wealth Alliance Has $377,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX opened at $248.07 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.