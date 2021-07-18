Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $6.01 on Friday, hitting $399.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. Insiders sold 316,928 shares of company stock valued at $114,364,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.