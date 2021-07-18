Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,800 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. 409,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,302. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

