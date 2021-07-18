Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,800 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. 409,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,302. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.
