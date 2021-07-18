Short Interest in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rises By 54.3%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,800 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $41.65. 292,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vibhu Vivek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $52,200.00. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,057,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,128,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

