Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CRWS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,548. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 118,482 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

