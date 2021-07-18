Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.99. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

ROLL stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.23. 72,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $29,679,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

