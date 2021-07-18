77,712 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,000. Duke Energy makes up 1.5% of Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.76. 2,759,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,411,080. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

