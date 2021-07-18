Covalis Capital LLP Invests $13.70 Million in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 997,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,701,000. Vine Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Covalis Capital LLP owned approximately 1.38% of Vine Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,649,000.

VEI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 385,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEI. Bank of America started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

