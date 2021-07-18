Deccan Value Investors L.P. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 12.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $311,347.43. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,636.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,659.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,475.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

