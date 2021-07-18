Alien Worlds (TLM) Achieves Market Cap of $170.21 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $170.21 million and approximately $262.78 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00147197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,351.89 or 0.99694681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

