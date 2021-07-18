$820.45 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $820.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $796.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $856.30 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $663.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Insiders sold 196,915 shares of company stock worth $17,451,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,573. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

