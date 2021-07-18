Covalis Capital LLP Acquires New Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,441,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,588,000. PG&E accounts for approximately 5.9% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PG&E by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,437,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in PG&E by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 955,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $6,423,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PG&E by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,345,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 271,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,488,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332,512. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

