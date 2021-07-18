Cushing Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Insiders sold a total of 48,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,497 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.96. 5,253,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,087. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.