10,000 Shares in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Acquired by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRSA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 106,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

