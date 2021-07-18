$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 in the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 312,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

