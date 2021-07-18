Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $123.75 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45,528 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $123,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,146,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.88 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.