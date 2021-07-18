Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $2.11. BOK Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,284 shares of company stock worth $2,651,758 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. 135,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

