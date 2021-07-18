Cushing Asset Management LP Buys 9,350 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.8% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $669,019,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.11. 734,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.44. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $203.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

