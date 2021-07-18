Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases 265 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 965.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,081 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.79. The company had a trading volume of 545,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,029. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

