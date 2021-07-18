Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Chemed worth $54,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chemed by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.03. 72,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.02. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

