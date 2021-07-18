Black Maple Capital Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Black Maple Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ardmore Shipping makes up 0.8% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,414,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 286,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 227,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

NYSE ASC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 253,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

