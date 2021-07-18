Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.08 ($34.21).

UN01 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ETR:UN01 traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €31.54 ($37.11). The stock had a trading volume of 169,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €30.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Uniper has a one year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a one year high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

