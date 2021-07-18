Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stake Reduced by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,414,477 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for approximately 5.3% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $47,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,470 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,943,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.52. 2,061,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,795. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

