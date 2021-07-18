CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CURI. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,121 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 783.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $674.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.36. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

