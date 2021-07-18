Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $160.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.89.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

