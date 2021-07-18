Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 984.0 days.

Shares of BDRFF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $124.80.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

