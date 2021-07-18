Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,761,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Exxe Group stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,962,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05. Exxe Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18.

Get Exxe Group alerts:

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.