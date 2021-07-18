Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,761,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Exxe Group stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,962,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05. Exxe Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18.
Exxe Group Company Profile
