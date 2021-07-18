Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in June

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aisin stock remained flat at $$42.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.95. Aisin has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

