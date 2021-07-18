Tokes Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $200.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001692 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

