Black Maple Capital Management LP Takes Position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 1,328,357 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 496.6% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 1,276,983 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $11,327,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,472,000.

Shares of SVAC stock remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

