Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Stake Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Oncorus worth $26,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 92.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 67,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,735. Oncorus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $392,897.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,154 shares of company stock worth $1,043,689.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.