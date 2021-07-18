CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 273 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.50. 8,805,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

In related news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.