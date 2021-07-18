CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $447,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,745,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 8,234,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,866,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.